ZeroSwap Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $866,301.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00080361 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.