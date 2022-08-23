Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 784,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 15.7 %

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 939,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

