Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $15.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

