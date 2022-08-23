Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-$1.100 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 698,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,459. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $357.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news,

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.58.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

