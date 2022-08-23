Zoracles Reaches Market Capitalization of $500,254.81 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $91.57 or 0.00430901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $500,254.81 and $13,046.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00779065 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zoracles Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.
