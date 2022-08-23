Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Recommended Stories

