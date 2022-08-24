10,041 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,172. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

