10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 8.2%

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,571,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

