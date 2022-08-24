12,758 Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

FMNB opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

