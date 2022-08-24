133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. 133654 (SVY.TO) shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 8,144 shares trading hands.
133654 (SVY.TO) Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88.
About 133654 (SVY.TO)
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
Read More
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.