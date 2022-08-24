15,000 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

ABR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 1,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.