17,920 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. American National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,485. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.