189,157 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 189,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,094,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 320,942 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 94,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,852. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

