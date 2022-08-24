1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $13,024.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.33 or 0.00323167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

