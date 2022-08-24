1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 553,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,084,813 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

