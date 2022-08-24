3,300 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 108,076 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

