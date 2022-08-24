361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) vs. ON (NYSE:ONON) Head to Head Contrast

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ON and 361 Degrees International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 2 4 9 0 2.47 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ON presently has a consensus target price of $31.08, suggesting a potential upside of 42.91%. Given ON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

This table compares ON and 361 Degrees International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $792.85 million 17.07 -$186.25 million ($0.41) -53.05 361 Degrees International $924.53 million 1.16 $93.26 million N/A N/A

361 Degrees International has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Profitability

This table compares ON and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON -12.19% -12.61% -8.68% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

361 Degrees International beats ON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 5,270 stores under the 361º core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

