3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

