83,080 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF comprises 0.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EIDO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 4,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.