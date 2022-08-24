Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $62.66 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006112 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $62.66 million and $6.07 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,397,442 coins and its circulating supply is 47,633,278 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

