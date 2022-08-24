Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.38. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,962. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

