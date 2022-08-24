Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 3.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 101,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,619,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $963.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

