Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $187,028.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

