Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 85,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 53,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Adagene Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its position in Adagene by 397.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

