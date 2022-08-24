Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,734 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Adobe worth $388,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $407.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.32. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

