AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $100.05

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.05, but opened at $94.87. AeroVironment shares last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

