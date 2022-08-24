Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.87. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 143,105 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

