agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 26,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,039,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $105,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,501.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,905,377 shares of company stock worth $289,958,730. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in agilon health by 77.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.