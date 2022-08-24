Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $247,174.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $247,174.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,455.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.31 or 0.07687284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00157370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00263582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00718191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00623135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.