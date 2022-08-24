AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

