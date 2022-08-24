AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
