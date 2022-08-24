Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 978.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

