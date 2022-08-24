Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.17. 1,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

