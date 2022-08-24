Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Price Down 4%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.88. 24,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

