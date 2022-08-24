Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Price Down 4%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.88. 24,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.67.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)
