Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,504 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 26.3% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $205,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,455,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,346,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.