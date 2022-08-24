Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

ALKS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. 609,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

