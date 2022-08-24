Alliance Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,843.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $453,160.90 and approximately $65,843.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00764471 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

