Alliance Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,843.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $453,160.90 and approximately $65,843.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00764471 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016354 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.