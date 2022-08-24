American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

American Public Education Stock Down 8.3 %

APEI traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

