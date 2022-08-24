Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 840,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,858. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.83. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

