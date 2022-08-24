Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,858. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.