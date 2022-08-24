Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.83. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

