AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $453,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.1 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

LW traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 3,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,001. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

