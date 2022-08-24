AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 291 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

