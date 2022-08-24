AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. 49,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,163. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.