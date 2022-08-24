AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,562 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 482,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $428.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

