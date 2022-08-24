Ampleforth (AMPL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $716,425.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $62.25 million and approximately $716,425.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076851 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,105,962 coins and its circulating supply is 57,934,435 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

