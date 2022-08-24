Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 10.4% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.87. 78,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,514,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Trading Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Amyris by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

