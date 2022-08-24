Analysts Offer Predictions for Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
