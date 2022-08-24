Analysts Offer Predictions for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.89 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,558 shares of company stock valued at $225,157 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

