Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $5.53

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.