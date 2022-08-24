Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $44.11

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of PTLO opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million and a P/E ratio of -58.39. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

